Notice of Public Hearing
The Yakima Health District will hold a public hearing via Zoom at 8:30 am on Wednesday October 28, 2020. This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Health.
The purpose of the public hearing is to discuss the 2021 proposed Yakima Health District budget. Anyone wishing to address comments to the Board concerning the proposed budget will need to submit written comments to Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Ibach at ryan.ibach@co.yakima.wa.us, before October 27, 2020. The preliminary budget is available to the public for review at the Yakima Health District and on our website http://yakimahealthdistrict.org. Information on how to join the Board of Health meeting will be provided on the Yakima Health District website.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 14, 2020
