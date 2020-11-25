NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2020
5:30 PM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following continued public hearings before the Sunnyside Planning Commission will be held virtually at the above date and time to receive comments and recommendations concerning the following applications:
Rezone Application 2020-02, an application by the HLA Engineering and Land Surveying to change the zoning of the following described property from Low Density Residential (R-1), General Commercial (B-2), and Light Industrial (M-1) to High Density Residential (R-3) and General Commercial (B-2). The 32.4 acre property is located south of East Lincoln Avenue, approximately 2,000 feet east of the intersection of S. 16th Street and E. Lincoln Avenue, east of the Pioneer Elementary School.
Ordinance amending Sunnyside Municipal Code Chapter 17.66 Wireless Communication facilities: To amend existing requirements for wireless communication facilities; To add criteria for locating new small wireless communication facilities and for co-location of small wireless communication facilities on existing poles; To be consistent with Federal provisions of 47 U.S.C. Sections 253 and 332; and, to provide for a review process for locating small wireless communication facilities within the City's rights-of-ways.
The City of Sunnyside is lead agency for this proposal under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) and the City of Sunnyside has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and issue a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) per WAC 197-11-355.
These requests requires that the Planning Commission hold an open record public hearings, that will be held virtually, and are scheduled for December 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., Those persons wishing to comment on this action may submit written comments via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944 by 4 PM on December 8, 2020. The File on the above application is available for review by the public online.
Certified for publication by:
Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 25, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.