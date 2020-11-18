Notice of Solid Waste Rate Increase
City of Sunnyside City Limits
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to RCW 35A.21.152, that Yakima Waste Services has provided notice and documentation satisfactorily to the City Council of the City of Sunnyside, of a tipping fee, B&O tax and disposal rate increases as listed in Ordinance 2020-14 to be effective January 30, 2021 billing. Questions regarding rates should be directed to Yakima Waste Services at 509-248-4213. A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available online at www.sunnyside-wa.gov/ordinances.
Approved for publication in the Sunnyside Sun News:
Wednesday, November 18, 2020 & Wednesday, November 25, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 18 and 25, 2020
