NOTICE OF STUDY SESSION

Grandview School District Board of Directors will hold a Study Session on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Grandview School District PD Room located at 913 W.

2nd Street, Grandview, WA. The purpose of the meeting is to hold the Budget Work Session.

Henry Strom

Secretary to the Board

Published: Sunnyside Sun 6-19-19

June 19, 2019

