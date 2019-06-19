NOTICE OF STUDY SESSION
Grandview School District Board of Directors will hold a Study Session on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Grandview School District PD Room located at 913 W.
2nd Street, Grandview, WA. The purpose of the meeting is to hold the Budget Work Session.
Henry Strom
Secretary to the Board
Published: Sunnyside Sun 6-19-19
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 19, 2019
