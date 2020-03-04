NOTICE OF SURPLUS ITEMS
The Grandview School District Board of Directors has declared library books as surplus and has authorized their sale. The books will be available for purchase by public and private schools in the State of Washington until April 3, 2020. Any remaining books will be available to the public after April 3, 2020. The books will all be sold as is/where is and all sales are final. If you are interested in viewing the items, please contact Tom Wolkenhauer at 509-882-7146.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.