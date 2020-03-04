NOTICE OF SURPLUS ITEMS

The Grandview School District Board of Directors has declared library books as surplus and has au­thorized their sale. The books will be available for purchase by public and private schools in the State of Washington until April 3, 2020. Any remaining books will be available to the public after April 3, 2020. The books will all be sold as is/where is and all sales are final. If you are interested in viewing the items, please contact Tom Wolkenhauer at 509-882-7146.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

March 4, 2020

