Notice of Surplus Sale:
THE MABTON SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Mabton School District #120 is giving notice according to RCW 28A.335.180, of property declared surplus/obsolete by the Board of Directors.
The surplus property is available for purchase by public schools, private schools and the general public in the State of Washington.
Public and private schools will have the option to View and/or Purchase July 09, 2020 or July 13, 2020.
A public sale will be held thereafter, on July 16 2020. Bids close at 2:00 pm on July 16, 2020
The Mabton School District #120 will be accepting bids on the Surplused Items:
Bus #6: 2000, 47 passenger, 113268 miles. Minimum bid $1,000.00.
Bus #8: 2001, 78 passenger 133775 miles. Minimum bid $1,000.00
Item Description (Quantity) Notes
Chop Saw Craftsman Metal Chop Saw (2) Condition unknown;
Horizontal Bandsaw Craftsman Band Saw(1) Not Functioning;
Miter Saw unnamed Miter saw (1) Condition unknown;
Vise unnamed (3) Not functioning;
Metal bending tool unnamed (1) Missing most parts;
Planer Craftsman (1) Condition unknown;
Wood CNC Craftsman (1) Not functioning;
Projector unknown (3) overhead projector;
Cabinets/cupboards/drawers unknown (12) fair to poor;
File cabinets 3-drawer (9) old;
carts for overhead projector (2)old;
Office chairs variety (9) poor;
Desk Teacher Desk/small Kidney (2);
Folding Tables round cafeteria (3);
Book cases misc (2);
Shelving unit 4 metal / 5 wood (9) poor;
Teacher Desk (3) Poor, broken;
Lockers PE / hallway (5) used;
Chain Link Fencing 4' / 6' MISC Used
Item for sale is sold "AS IS" and all sales are final. Purchasers are responsible to remove purchased items immediately. Pay Title and any other applicable transfer fees, Sales Tax will not apply.
Bids must be received in writing and sealed at Mabton School District PO Box 37 Mabton, WA 98935
Questions regarding the busses can be directed to Roy Prieto, Transportation Director (509) 831-4132
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 1 and 8, 2020
