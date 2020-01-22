NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA-18-826072-SW APN No.: 22103522410 Title Order No.: 8734096 AMENDED Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 7481525 Parcel Number(s): 22103522410 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JESSE VILLALOBOS AND ARACELY VILLALOBOS, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded 12/31/2018 under YAKIMA County Auditor Instrument Number 8003239. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/21/2020 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Yakima County Courthouse, located at 128 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of YAKIMA, State of Washington, THAT PORTION OF LOT 3, BLOCK 207, 2ND GRANDVIEW ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME “B” OF PLATS, PAGE 55 RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE NORTH ALONG ITS WEST LINE, 438 FEET; THENCE NORTH 39 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST, 83.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 449 FEET; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT, 78.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; EXCEPT THE WEST 5 FEET THEREOF; AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION THEREOF LYING NORTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SUNSET PLACE AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF WESTERN HOME ADDITION NO. 2 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME “R” OF PLATS, PAGE 23, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON; AND EXCEPT; BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT, 151.7 FEET; THENCE EAST, 70.86 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT, 124.95 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT, 76.9 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA AND STATE OF WASHINGTON. MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS THAT PORTION OF LOT 3, BLOCK 207, 2ND GRANDVIEW ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME “B” OF PLATS, PAGE 55 RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE NORTH ALONG ITS WEST LINE, 438 FEET; THENCE NORTH 39 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST, 83.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 449 FEET; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT, 78.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; EXCEPT THE WEST 5 FEET THEREOF; AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION THEREOF LYING NORTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SUNSET PLACE AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF WESTERN HOME ADDITION NO. 2 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME “R” OF PLATS, PAGE 23, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON; AND EXCEPT; BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT, 152.7 FEET; THENCE EAST, 70.86 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT, 124.95 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT, 76.9 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA AND STATE OF WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 1217 SUNSET PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/19/2005, recorded 11/10/2005, under Instrument No. 7481525 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 11/7/2017 as Instrument No. 7962809 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 7/29 /2015 as Instrument No. 7881339 records of YAKIMA County, Washington , from JESSE VILLALOBOS AND ARACELY VILLALOBOS, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to PRLAP, INC. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 8033770 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $46,044.43 . IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $226,814.23 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/21/2020 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/10/2020 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/10/2020 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/10/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 5/31/2018 . VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS - The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-826072-SW. . Dated: 1/8/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-826072-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0159723 1/22/2020 2/12/2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 22 and February 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.