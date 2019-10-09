NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA19852815RM APN No.: 23092313412 Title Order No.: 190712068WAMSW Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 7552377 Parcel Number(s): 23092313412 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ROBERT L. SAY, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Celink I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 10/18/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Yakima County Courthouse, located at 128 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from Federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of YAKIMA, State of Washington, towit: LOT 13, BLOCK 26, GRANDVIEW, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME “B” OF PLATS, PAGE 6, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 208 & 208 1/2 BIRCH AVENUE, GRANDVIEW, WA 98930 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/6/2007, recorded 3/12/2007, under 7552377 records of YAKIMA County, Washington, from ROBERT L. SAY, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, as Grantor(s), to LENDERS FIRST CHOICE, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B., as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. (or by its successors in interest and/or assigns, if any), to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: BORROWER(S) HAVE DIED AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE SURVIVING BORROWER AND, AS A RESULT, ALL SUMS DUE UNDER THE NOTE HAVE BECOME DUE AND PAYABLE. IV. The total sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: the principal sum of $75,361.38, together with interest as provided in the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured from 3/6/2007 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 10/18/2019. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured before this sale date (if curable) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured. For monetary defaults, payments must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or Federally chartered bank. The sale may also be terminated any time before the sale date set forth in this Paragraph if the Borrower, Grantor or holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance pays the entire principal and interest, plus costs, charges, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the Note, Deed of Trust and/or other instrument secured, and cures all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME ROBERT L. SAY, Charity L Christie, McKenna Lacy, AMANDA RAY ADDRESS 208 & 208 1/2 BIRCH AVENUE, GRANDVIEW, WA 98930 by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. These requirements were completed as of 5/3/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor, and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor, of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale. X.NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The Purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the Purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the Purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE OF YOUR HOME. In the event the property secured by the Deed of Trust is owner occupied residential real property, you may be eligible for mediation, you have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this Notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Tollfree: 1877894HOME (18778944663) or website: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Tollfree: 18005694287 or National website: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 18006064819 or website: http://nwjustice.org/whatclear If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Borrower, Grantor, Trustee, Beneficiary, Beneficiary’s Agent, or Beneficiary’s Attorney. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA19852815RM. Dated: 6/12/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call tollfree: (866) 9250241 Trustee Sale Number: WA19852815RM Sale Line: 9169390772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0153986 9/18/2019 10/9/2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 18 and October 9, 2019
