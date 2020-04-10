NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of

Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st

Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA

98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-14-

633401-SW Title Order No.:

140165927-WA-MSO Reference

Number of Deed of Trust: Instru-­

ment No. 7401944 Parcel

Number(s): 181435-11463

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes

under RCW 65.04.015: LORIN R.

CLARK AND CAROLYNN R.

CLARK, HUSBAND AND WFIE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of

Trust and Grantee (for Recording

Purposes under RCW 65.04.015):

U.S. Bank NA, successor trustee to

Bank of America, NA, successor in

interest to Lasalle Bank National

Association, as trustee, on behalf of

the holders of the Bear Stearns As-­

set Backed Securities I Trust 2004-

HE7, Asset-Backed Certificates, Se-­

ries 2004-HE7 Current Trustee of

the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan

Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of

the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio

Servicing, Inc. I.NOTICE IS HERE-­

BY GIVEN that Quality Loan Ser-­

vice Corp. of Washington, the

undersigned Trustee, will on 5/8/

2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main En-­

trance of the Yakima County Court-­

house, 128 North 2nd Street, Yaki-­

ma, WA 98901 sell at public auction

to the highest and best bidder, pay-­

able in the form of credit bid or cash

bid in the form of cashier’s check or

certified checks from federally or

State chartered banks, at the time

of sale the following described real

property, situated in the County of

YAKIMA, State of Washington, to-

wit: LOT 61, PALMER ESTATES

DIVISION NO. 3, AS RECORDED

IN VOLUME “Z” OF PLATS, PAGE

5, RECORDS OF YAKIMA

COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITU-­

ATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY,

STATE OF WASHINGTON. More

commonly known as: 208 GOOD-­

LANDER ROAD, SELAH, WA

98942 Subject to that certain Deed

of Trust dated 5/21/2004, recorded

5/28/2004, under Instrument No.

7401944 records of YAKIMA

County, Washington, from LORIN

R. CLARK AND CAROLYNN R.

CLARK, HUSBAND AND WFIE, as

grantor(s), to KAREN L. GIBBON,

P.S., as original trustee, to secure

an obligation in favor of MORT-­

GAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRA-­

TION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMI-­

NEE FOR PEOPLE’S CHOICE

HOME FUNDING, A WYOMING

CORPORATION, ITS SUCCES-­

SORS AND ASSIGNS, as original

beneficiary, the beneficial interest in

which was subsequently assigned to

U.S. Bank NA, successor trustee to

Bank of America, NA, successor in

interest to Lasalle Bank National

Association, as trustee, on behalf of

the holders of the Bear Stearns As-­

set Backed Securities I Trust 2004-

HE7, Asset-Backed Certificates, Se-­

ries 2004-HE7 , the Beneficiary,

under an assignment recorded

under Auditors File Number

7767961 II. No action commenced

by the Beneficiary of the Deed of

Trust as referenced in RCW

61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek

satisfaction of the obligation in any

Court by reason of the Borrower’s or

Grantor’s default on the obligation

secured by the Deed of Trust/Mort-­

gage. III. The default(s) for which

this foreclosure is made is/are as

follows: Failure to pay when due the

following amounts which are now in

arrears: $24,011.66. IV. The sum

owing on the obligation secured by

the Deed of Trust is: The principal

sum of $181,248.53, together with

interest as provided in the Note

from 9/1/2017 on, and such other

costs and fees as are provided by

statute. V. The above-described

real property will be sold to satisfy

the expense of sale and the obliga-­

tion secured by the Deed of Trust

as provided by statute. Said sale

will be made without warranty, ex-­

pressed or implied, regarding title,

possession or encumbrances on 5/

8/2020. The defaults referred to in

Paragraph III must be cured by 4/

27/2020 (11 days before the sale

date), or by other date as permitted

in the Note or Deed of Trust, to

cause a discontinuance of the sale.

The sale will be discontinued and

terminated if at any time before 4/

27/2020 (11 days before the sale),

or by other date as permitted in the

Note or Deed of Trust, the default

as set forth in Paragraph III is cured

and the Trustee’s fees and costs

are paid. Payment must be in cash

or with cashiers or certified checks

from a State or federally chartered

bank. The sale may be terminated

any time after the 4/27/2020 (11

days before the sale date) and be-­

fore the sale, by the Borrower or

Grantor or the holder of any record-­

ed junior lien or encumbrance by

paying the principal and interest,

plus costs, fees and advances, if

any, made pursuant to the terms of

the obligation and/or Deed of Trust,

and curing all other defaults. VI. A

written Notice of Default was trans-­

mitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee

to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by

both first class and certified mail,

proof of which is in the possession

of the Trustee; and the Borrower

and Grantor were personally served,

if applicable, with said written No-­

tice of Default or the written Notice

of Default was posted in a conspic-­

uous place on the real property de-­

scribed in Paragraph I above, and

the Trustee has possession of proof

of such service or posting. The list

of recipients of the Notice of Default

is listed within the Notice of Fore-­

closure provided to the Borrower(s)

and Grantor(s). These requirements

were completed as of 2/25/2015.

VII. The Trustee whose name and

address are set forth below will pro-­

vide in writing to anyone requesting

it, a statement of all costs and fees

due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to

deprive the Grantor and all those

who hold by, through or under the

Grantor of all their interest in the

above-described property. IX. Any-­

one having any objections to this

sale on any grounds whatsoever will

be afforded an opportunity to be

heard as to those objections if they

bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale

pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure

to bring such a lawsuit may result in

a waiver of any proper grounds for

invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR

TENANTS - The purchaser at the

Trustee’s Sale is entitled to pos-­

session of the property on the 20th

day following the sale, as against

the Grantor under the deed of trust

(the owner) and anyone having an

interest junior to the deed of trust,

including occupants who are not

tenants. After the 20th day following

the sale the purchaser has the right

to evict occupants who are not ten-­

ants by summary proceedings under

Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-oc-­

cupied property, the purchaser shall

provide a tenant with written notice

in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP

BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE

SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have

only 20 DAYS from the recording

date of this notice to pursue media-­

tion. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A

HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN

ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASH-­

INGTON NOW to assess your situ-­

ation and refer you to mediation if

you are eligible and it may help you

save your home. See below for safe

sources of help. SEEKING ASSIS-­

TANCE Housing counselors and le-­

gal assistance may be available at

little or no cost to you. If you would

like assistance in determining your

rights and opportunities to keep

your house, you may contact the

following: The statewide foreclosure

hotline for assistance and referral to

housing counselors recommended

by the Housing Finance Commis-­

sion: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-

877-894-4663) or Web site: http://

www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/ho

meownership/

post_purchase_counselors_foreclo

sure.htm The United States De-­

partment of Housing and Urban De-­

velopment: Toll-free: 1-800-569-

4287 or National Web Site: http://

portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for

Local counseling agencies in Wash-­

ington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/

hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/in-­

dex.cfm?webListAction=search&se

archstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The

statewide civil legal aid hotline for

assistance and referrals to other

housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web

site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by

the Trustee: If you have previously

been discharged through bankrupt-­

cy, you may have been released of

personal liability for this loan in

which case this letter is intended to

exercise the noteholders rights

against the real property only. The

Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-14-

633401-SW. Dated: 12/20/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of

Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn

Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary Trus-­

tee’s Address: Quality Loan Service

Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave

South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA

98104 For questions call toll-free:

(866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Num-­

ber: WA-14-633401-SW Sale Line:

800-280-2832 or Login to: http://

wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub

#0159292 4/8/2020 4/29/2020

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

April 8 and 29, 2020

