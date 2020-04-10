NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
Pursuant to the Revised Code of
Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st
Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA
98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-14-
633401-SW Title Order No.:
140165927-WA-MSO Reference
Number of Deed of Trust: Instru-
ment No. 7401944 Parcel
Number(s): 181435-11463
Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes
under RCW 65.04.015: LORIN R.
CLARK AND CAROLYNN R.
CLARK, HUSBAND AND WFIE
Current Beneficiary of the Deed of
Trust and Grantee (for Recording
Purposes under RCW 65.04.015):
U.S. Bank NA, successor trustee to
Bank of America, NA, successor in
interest to Lasalle Bank National
Association, as trustee, on behalf of
the holders of the Bear Stearns As-
set Backed Securities I Trust 2004-
HE7, Asset-Backed Certificates, Se-
ries 2004-HE7 Current Trustee of
the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan
Service Corporation of Washington
Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of
the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio
Servicing, Inc. I.NOTICE IS HERE-
BY GIVEN that Quality Loan Ser-
vice Corp. of Washington, the
undersigned Trustee, will on 5/8/
2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main En-
trance of the Yakima County Court-
house, 128 North 2nd Street, Yaki-
ma, WA 98901 sell at public auction
to the highest and best bidder, pay-
able in the form of credit bid or cash
bid in the form of cashier’s check or
certified checks from federally or
State chartered banks, at the time
of sale the following described real
property, situated in the County of
YAKIMA, State of Washington, to-
wit: LOT 61, PALMER ESTATES
DIVISION NO. 3, AS RECORDED
IN VOLUME “Z” OF PLATS, PAGE
5, RECORDS OF YAKIMA
COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITU-
ATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY,
STATE OF WASHINGTON. More
commonly known as: 208 GOOD-
LANDER ROAD, SELAH, WA
98942 Subject to that certain Deed
of Trust dated 5/21/2004, recorded
5/28/2004, under Instrument No.
7401944 records of YAKIMA
County, Washington, from LORIN
R. CLARK AND CAROLYNN R.
CLARK, HUSBAND AND WFIE, as
grantor(s), to KAREN L. GIBBON,
P.S., as original trustee, to secure
an obligation in favor of MORT-
GAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRA-
TION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMI-
NEE FOR PEOPLE’S CHOICE
HOME FUNDING, A WYOMING
CORPORATION, ITS SUCCES-
SORS AND ASSIGNS, as original
beneficiary, the beneficial interest in
which was subsequently assigned to
U.S. Bank NA, successor trustee to
Bank of America, NA, successor in
interest to Lasalle Bank National
Association, as trustee, on behalf of
the holders of the Bear Stearns As-
set Backed Securities I Trust 2004-
HE7, Asset-Backed Certificates, Se-
ries 2004-HE7 , the Beneficiary,
under an assignment recorded
under Auditors File Number
7767961 II. No action commenced
by the Beneficiary of the Deed of
Trust as referenced in RCW
61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek
satisfaction of the obligation in any
Court by reason of the Borrower’s or
Grantor’s default on the obligation
secured by the Deed of Trust/Mort-
gage. III. The default(s) for which
this foreclosure is made is/are as
follows: Failure to pay when due the
following amounts which are now in
arrears: $24,011.66. IV. The sum
owing on the obligation secured by
the Deed of Trust is: The principal
sum of $181,248.53, together with
interest as provided in the Note
from 9/1/2017 on, and such other
costs and fees as are provided by
statute. V. The above-described
real property will be sold to satisfy
the expense of sale and the obliga-
tion secured by the Deed of Trust
as provided by statute. Said sale
will be made without warranty, ex-
pressed or implied, regarding title,
possession or encumbrances on 5/
8/2020. The defaults referred to in
Paragraph III must be cured by 4/
27/2020 (11 days before the sale
date), or by other date as permitted
in the Note or Deed of Trust, to
cause a discontinuance of the sale.
The sale will be discontinued and
terminated if at any time before 4/
27/2020 (11 days before the sale),
or by other date as permitted in the
Note or Deed of Trust, the default
as set forth in Paragraph III is cured
and the Trustee’s fees and costs
are paid. Payment must be in cash
or with cashiers or certified checks
from a State or federally chartered
bank. The sale may be terminated
any time after the 4/27/2020 (11
days before the sale date) and be-
fore the sale, by the Borrower or
Grantor or the holder of any record-
ed junior lien or encumbrance by
paying the principal and interest,
plus costs, fees and advances, if
any, made pursuant to the terms of
the obligation and/or Deed of Trust,
and curing all other defaults. VI. A
written Notice of Default was trans-
mitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee
to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by
both first class and certified mail,
proof of which is in the possession
of the Trustee; and the Borrower
and Grantor were personally served,
if applicable, with said written No-
tice of Default or the written Notice
of Default was posted in a conspic-
uous place on the real property de-
scribed in Paragraph I above, and
the Trustee has possession of proof
of such service or posting. The list
of recipients of the Notice of Default
is listed within the Notice of Fore-
closure provided to the Borrower(s)
and Grantor(s). These requirements
were completed as of 2/25/2015.
VII. The Trustee whose name and
address are set forth below will pro-
vide in writing to anyone requesting
it, a statement of all costs and fees
due at any time prior to the sale.
VIII. The effect of the sale will be to
deprive the Grantor and all those
who hold by, through or under the
Grantor of all their interest in the
above-described property. IX. Any-
one having any objections to this
sale on any grounds whatsoever will
be afforded an opportunity to be
heard as to those objections if they
bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale
pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure
to bring such a lawsuit may result in
a waiver of any proper grounds for
invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X.
NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR
TENANTS - The purchaser at the
Trustee’s Sale is entitled to pos-
session of the property on the 20th
day following the sale, as against
the Grantor under the deed of trust
(the owner) and anyone having an
interest junior to the deed of trust,
including occupants who are not
tenants. After the 20th day following
the sale the purchaser has the right
to evict occupants who are not ten-
ants by summary proceedings under
Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-oc-
cupied property, the purchaser shall
provide a tenant with written notice
in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.
THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP
BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE
SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have
only 20 DAYS from the recording
date of this notice to pursue media-
tion. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A
HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN
ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASH-
INGTON NOW to assess your situ-
ation and refer you to mediation if
you are eligible and it may help you
save your home. See below for safe
sources of help. SEEKING ASSIS-
TANCE Housing counselors and le-
gal assistance may be available at
little or no cost to you. If you would
like assistance in determining your
rights and opportunities to keep
your house, you may contact the
following: The statewide foreclosure
hotline for assistance and referral to
housing counselors recommended
by the Housing Finance Commis-
sion: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-
877-894-4663) or Web site: http://
meownership/
post_purchase_counselors_foreclo
sure.htm The United States De-
partment of Housing and Urban De-
velopment: Toll-free: 1-800-569-
4287 or National Web Site: http://
portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for
Local counseling agencies in Wash-
ington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/
hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/in-
dex.cfm?webListAction=search&se
archstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The
statewide civil legal aid hotline for
assistance and referrals to other
housing counselors and attorneys:
Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web
site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear
Additional information provided by
the Trustee: If you have previously
been discharged through bankrupt-
cy, you may have been released of
personal liability for this loan in
which case this letter is intended to
exercise the noteholders rights
against the real property only. The
Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-14-
633401-SW. Dated: 12/20/2019
Quality Loan Service Corp. of
Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn
Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary Trus-
tee’s Address: Quality Loan Service
Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave
South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA
98104 For questions call toll-free:
(866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Num-
ber: WA-14-633401-SW Sale Line:
800-280-2832 or Login to: http://
wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub
#0159292 4/8/2020 4/29/2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 8 and 29, 2020
