NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
Pursuant to the Revised Code of
Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st
Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA
98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-
870762-BB Title Order No.: 02-
19092952 Reference Number of
Deed of Trust: Instrument No.
7325349 Parcel Number(s):
181320-11482 Grantor(s) for Re-
cording Purposes under RCW
65.04.015: LAURIE J KIRKLAND,
JAMES A BALES, WIFE & HUS-
BAND Current Beneficiary of the
Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Re-
cording Purposes under RCW
65.04.015): JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association Current Trus-
tee of the Deed of Trust: Quality
Loan Service Corporation of Wash-
ington Current Loan Mortgage Ser-
vicer of the Deed of Trust: JP Mor-
gan Chase Bank, N.A. I.NOTICE IS
HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan
Service Corp. of Washington, the
undersigned Trustee, will on 5/8/
2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main En-
trance of the Yakima County Court-
house, 128 North 2nd Street, Yaki-
ma, WA 98901 sell at public auction
to the highest and best bidder, pay-
able in the form of credit bid or cash
bid in the form of cashier’s check or
certified checks from federally or
State chartered banks, at the time
of sale the following described real
property, situated in the County of
YAKIMA, State of Washington, to-
wit: LOT 3 OF SHORT PLAT RE-
CORDED IN BOOK 85 OF SHORT
PLATS, PAGE 118, UNDER AUDI-
TOR’S FILE NO. 2737343,
RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY,
WASHINGTON. TOGETHER WITH
THAT PORTION OF VACATED
COUNTY ROAD RIGHT OF WAY
ACCRUING THERETO More com-
monly known as: 6601 Glacier Ct,
Yakima, WA 98908 Subject to that
certain Deed of Trust dated 3/20/
2003, recorded 3/31/2003, under In-
strument No. 7325349 records of
YAKIMA County, Washington, from
LAURIE J KIRKLAND, JAMES A
BALES, WIFE & HUSBAND, as
grantor(s), to VALLEY TITLE
GUARANTEE, as original trustee,
to secure an obligation in favor of
CHASE MANHATTAN MORT-
GAGE CORPORATION, as original
beneficiary, the beneficial interest in
which is currently held by JPMorgan
Chase Bank, National Association.
II. No action commenced by the
Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as
referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is
now pending to seek satisfaction of
the obligation in any Court by rea-
son of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s
default on the obligation secured by
the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The
default(s) for which this foreclosure
is made is/are as follows: Failure to
pay when due the following
amounts which are now in arrears:
$13,918.79. IV. The sum owing on
the obligation secured by the Deed
of Trust is: The principal sum of
$135,031.61, together with interest
as provided in the Note from 5/1/
2019 on, and such other costs and
fees as are provided by statute. V.
The above-described real property
will be sold to satisfy the expense of
sale and the obligation secured by
the Deed of Trust as provided by
statute. Said sale will be made with-
out warranty, expressed or implied,
regarding title, possession or en-
cumbrances on 5/8/2020. The de-
faults referred to in Paragraph III
must be cured by 4/27/2020 (11
days before the sale date), or by
other date as permitted in the Note
or Deed of Trust, to cause a dis-
continuance of the sale. The sale
will be discontinued and terminated
if at any time before 4/27/2020 (11
days before the sale), or by other
date as permitted in the Note or
Deed of Trust, the default as set
forth in Paragraph III is cured and
the Trustee’s fees and costs are
paid. Payment must be in cash or
with cashiers or certified checks
from a State or federally chartered
bank. The sale may be terminated
any time after the 4/27/2020 (11
days before the sale date) and be-
fore the sale, by the Borrower or
Grantor or the holder of any record-
ed junior lien or encumbrance by
paying the principal and interest,
plus costs, fees and advances, if
any, made pursuant to the terms of
the obligation and/or Deed of Trust,
and curing all other defaults. VI. A
written Notice of Default was trans-
mitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee
to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by
both first class and certified mail,
proof of which is in the possession
of the Trustee; and the Borrower
and Grantor were personally served,
if applicable, with said written No-
tice of Default or the written Notice
of Default was posted in a conspic-
uous place on the real property de-
scribed in Paragraph I above, and
the Trustee has possession of proof
of such service or posting. The list
of recipients of the Notice of Default
is listed within the Notice of Fore-
closure provided to the Borrower(s)
and Grantor(s). These requirements
were completed as of 11/22/2019.
VII. The Trustee whose name and
address are set forth below will pro-
vide in writing to anyone requesting
it, a statement of all costs and fees
due at any time prior to the sale.
VIII. The effect of the sale will be to
deprive the Grantor and all those
who hold by, through or under the
Grantor of all their interest in the
above-described property. IX. Any-
one having any objections to this
sale on any grounds whatsoever will
be afforded an opportunity to be
heard as to those objections if they
bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale
pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure
to bring such a lawsuit may result in
a waiver of any proper grounds for
invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X.
NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR
TENANTS - The purchaser at the
Trustee’s Sale is entitled to pos-
session of the property on the 20th
day following the sale, as against
the Grantor under the deed of trust
(the owner) and anyone having an
interest junior to the deed of trust,
including occupants who are not
tenants. After the 20th day following
the sale the purchaser has the right
to evict occupants who are not ten-
ants by summary proceedings under
Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-oc-
cupied property, the purchaser shall
provide a tenant with written notice
in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.
THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP
BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE
SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have
only 20 DAYS from the recording
date of this notice to pursue media-
tion. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A
HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN
ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASH-
INGTON NOW to assess your situ-
ation and refer you to mediation if
you are eligible and it may help you
save your home. See below for safe
sources of help. SEEKING ASSIS-
TANCE Housing counselors and le-
gal assistance may be available at
little or no cost to you. If you would
like assistance in determining your
rights and opportunities to keep
your house, you may contact the
following: The statewide foreclosure
hotline for assistance and referral to
housing counselors recommended
by the Housing Finance Commis-
sion: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-
877-894-4663) or Web site: http://
meownership/
post_purchase_counselors_foreclo
sure.htm The United States De-
partment of Housing and Urban De-
velopment: Toll-free: 1-800-569-
4287 or National Web Site: http://
portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for
Local counseling agencies in Wash-
ington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/
hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/in-
dex.cfm?webListAction=search&se
archstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The
statewide civil legal aid hotline for
assistance and referrals to other
housing counselors and attorneys:
Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web
site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear
Additional information provided by
the Trustee: If you have previously
been discharged through bankrupt-
cy, you may have been released of
personal liability for this loan in
which case this letter is intended to
exercise the noteholders rights
against the real property only. The
Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-
870762-BB. Dated: 12/30/2019
Quality Loan Service Corp. of
Washington, as Trustee By: Patrick
Lynch, Assistant Secretary Trus-
tee’s Address: Quality Loan Service
Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave
South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA
98104 For questions call toll-free:
(866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Num-
ber: WA-19-870762-BB Sale Line:
800-280-2832 or Login to: http://
wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub
#0159479 4/8/2020 4/29/2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 8 and 29, 2020
