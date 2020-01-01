After Recording Mail to:
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
Grantor: Dana M. Ortiz, a single person
Current Beneficiary: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture
Current Trustee: Campbell Barnett PLLC
Current Mortgage Servicer: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture
Reference Numbers of Documents Assigned or Released: 4007672
Legal Description (abbreviated): Lot 5, New Life Homes, Yakima County.
Complete Legal is on Page 1 of Document
Assessor’s Tax Parcel No.: 230806-22425
WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
I.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Campbell Barnett PLLC, as Successor Trustee under the terms of the Trust Deed described below and at the direction of the Beneficiary, will at the time and place set forth below, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in cash or certified funds at the time of sale, the real property with the assessor’s Property Tax Parcel No. 230806-22425 described as follows:
LOT 5, NEW LIFE HOMES, AS RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 7465298, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
Said property commonly known as: 804 Sevilla Street, Mabton, WA 98935
A. TIME AND PLACE OF SALE:
TIME AND DATE: Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE: Steps of the Yakima County District Courthouse
128 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901
B. PARTIES IN THE TRUST DEED:
GRANTOR: Dana M. Ortiz, a single person
TRUSTEE: The United States of America, acting through the State Director, USDA-Rural Development of Washington State
BENEFICIARY: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture
C. TRUST DEED INFORMATION:
DATED: November 2, 2007
RECORDING DATE: November 5, 2007
RECORDING NO.: 7588060
RECORDING PLACE: Official Records of the Auditor of the Yakima County
II.
No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.
III.
The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for the failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults, to wit:
Delinquent Principal, Interest and Escrow payments from 04/02/2013 to of 09/12/2019
$66,947.36
Late Fees $686.84
Advanced Fees $13,891.24
Costs
Trustees fees $1,350.00
Trustee’s Sale Guarantee $727.25
Recording $200.00
Servicing/Posting of Notices
$140.00
Total arrears and costs due today $83,942.69
IV.
The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF $119,219.02, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from April 2, 2013 and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.
V.
The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 31st day of January 2020. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by January 20, 2020 (11 days before the sale), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before January 20, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after January 20, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.
VI.
A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:
Dana M. Ortiz
804 Sevilla Street
Mabton, WA 98935
Dana M. Ortiz
PO Box 15
Mabton, WA 98935-0015
Current Occupant
804 Sevilla Street
Mabton, WA 98935
by both first class and certified mail as set forth below, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Buyer and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default, or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.
Date of mailing Notice of Default: August 1, 2019
Date of posting real property: August 9, 2019
VII.
The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to sale.
VIII.
The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through, or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.
IX.
Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.
X.
NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS
The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. You may wish to contact a lawyer or your local legal aid or housing counseling agency to discuss any rights that you may have.
THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.
You may only have 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.
DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might be eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.
SEEKING ASSISTANCE
Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:
The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission
Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819
Website: www.wshfc.org
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
Telephone: (800) 569-4287
Website: www.hud.gov
The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: (800) 606-4819
Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov
SPECIAL NOTICE TO GUARANTORS
If any of the parties receiving this notice are guarantors of the obligations referenced above, each such guarantor (individually and collectively,”Guarantor”) is hereby notified that: (1) Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust; (2) Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as given to the grantor in order to avoid any trustee’s sale; (3) Guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the obligation referenced above; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair market value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs.
For further information, please contact:
Stephen A. Burnham
Campbell Barnett PLLC
317 South Meridian
Puyallup, Washington 98371
(253) 845-3513
DATED this 12th day of September, 2019.
Campbell Barnett PLLC
Stephen A. Burnham, Attorney WSBA # 13270
Address: 317 S. Meridian,
Puyallup, WA 98371
Telephone: (253) 848-3513
