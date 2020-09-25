NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN
I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY Charles V. Carroll, the undersigned Trustee, that he or his designated agent will, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the hour of 10:00 a.m. at the main entrance to the Yakima County Courthouse, located at 128 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Yakima, State of Washington:
THE SOUTH 200 FEET OF LOT 8, BLOCK 1, TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR
INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE WEST 15 FEET OF LOT 3, BLOCK 1,
ALL IN ASSESSOR'S PLAT NO. 1 OF MCCREDY ACRE TRACTS, ACCORDING TO THE
OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME "S" OF PLATS, PAGE 7, RECORDS
OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON;
SITUATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
Tax Parcel No. 191109-44415
The postal address of which is: 461 W. Wapato Road, Wapato, WA 98951
which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated May 23, 2018 and recorded May 24, 2018 under Auditor's File No. 7981734, records of Yakima County, Washington, from Victor Cruz, as Grantor, to Charles V. Carroll, Attorney at Law, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of RealTrust IRA Alternatives, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, FBO Jonathan Eberle SEP IRA Acct. No. 20940SP12, as Beneficiary. The Trustee is presently the "servicer" of the Note and Deed of Trust.
II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor's or Borrower's default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.
III. The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears:
A. Final Balloon Payment: Due on May 23, 2020: $55,000.00
B. Late Charges: 3,150.00
C. Advances: For hazard insurance premium: 1,807.95
Total Payments, Late Charges and Escrow Fees: $59,957.95
D. Foreclosure Costs:
Trustee's Sale Guarantee: $504.68
Attorney's Fee: 2,000.00
Process Service/Posting: 250.00
Statutory Mailings: 50.00
Copying, Tel., Fax.: 50.00
Reconveyance Fees: 260.00
Recording Fees: 110.00
Total Costs: $3,224.68
TOTAL AMOUNT DUE: $63,182.63
and the following other defaults which do not involve payments due to the Beneficiary:
DEFAULT: Failure to pay 2020 real estate taxes, irrigation and weed control assessments.
ACTION NECESSARY TO CURE: Provide Trustee with satisfactory evidence
of payments.
IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance of $55,000.00 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from February 23, 2020 and such other advances, costs, late charges and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.
V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on the 23rd day of October, 2020. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by October 12, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if any time on or before the close of the Trustee's business office on October 12, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in Paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee's fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after October 12, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale, by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrances paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.
VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor and Guarantor, if any, at the following address(es):
Victor Cruz
1900 S. Clodfelter Rd.
Kennewick, WA 99338
by both first class and certified mail on June 3, 2020 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee, and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written notice of default, or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, on June 8, 2020, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting or service.
VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.
VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their right, title and interest in the above-described property.
IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee's sale.
NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS
X. The purchaser at the Trustee's sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.
NOTICE TO GUARANTORS
XI. (1) Any guarantor of the obligation described herein may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee's sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust; (2) the guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee's sale; (3) the guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee's sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee's sale, or the last trustee's sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, the guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee's sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee's sale, plus interest and costs.
DATED: July 16, 2020
/s/ Charles V. Carroll
Charles V. Carroll, Successor Trustee
421 W. Riverside, Ste. 960
Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 624-8200
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 23 and October 14, 2020
