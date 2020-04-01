NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
GRANTOR: Craig L. Smith, Successor Trustee
GRANTEE: The Public / RMS Homes, Inc.
I.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 1st day of May, 2020, at the hour of 9:00 o'clock A.M. at the entrance to the Yakima County Courthouse, 128 North Second Street, in Yakima, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Yakima, State of Washington, to wit:
Lots 19 and 20, MEADOW VIEW ESTATES, PHASE 2, as recorded March 23, 2005, under Auditor's File No. 7867601, records of Yakima County, Washington,
[Parcel Nos. 181330-14459 and 181330-14460]
which parcel is subject to the following Deed of Trust:
A Deed of Trust, dated November 11, 2017, in which RMS Homes, Inc., as Washington corporation, is the Grantor, and Pacific Alliance Title, L.L.C., is the Trustee, and Ali Nazer is the Beneficiary; recorded with the Yakima County Auditor's Office on November 20, 2017, under Auditor's File Number 7964103.
II.
No action commenced by the Beneficiary of said Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary's successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantors' default on the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust.
III.
The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:
Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:
(a)delinquent monthly payments and other charges in the amount of $334,975.09, plus interest due on the Promissory Note secured by said Deed of Trust, and
(b) Failure to pay the real property taxes for the assessment years 2019 and 2020, in the current amount of $6,623.22, plus interest and penalty.
IV.
The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: the principal amount of $308,375.09, plus interest at the rate of twelve percent (12.0%) per annum from September 20, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the notes or other instruments secured, and as are provided by statute.
V.
The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expenses of sale and the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust, as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 1st day of May, 2020. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 20th day of April, 2020, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 20th day of April, 2020, the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee's fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 20th day of April 20, 2020, and before the sale by the Grantor or the Grantor's successor in interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligations and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.
VI.
A written notice of default was transmitted by the Successor Trustee to the Grantor and those in possession at the following address:
RMS HOMES, INC.
c/o Michael Marsolek, Registered Agemt
3612 Gun Club Road
Yakima, WA 98901
by personal service on the registered agent for the Grantor, who signed an Acceptance Of Service on behalf of the Grantor on September 20, 2020, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service.
VII.
The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.
VIII.
The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.
IX.
Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee's sale.
X.
NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS
The purchaser at the trustee's sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW.
DATED this 27th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Craig L. Smith
CRAIG L. SMITH
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
103 S. 3rd St., #100
Yakima, Washington 98901
(509) 248-4950
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 1 and 22, 2020
