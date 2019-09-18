NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids for Base Bid work and Alternate Bids will be received by the Sunnyside School District Board of Directors no later than 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Denny Blaine Conference Room at 810 E. Custer, Sunnyside, Washington 98944 for the construction of:
SUNNYSIDE HIGH SCHOOL ADDITION(S)
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201
SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON
Base Bids and Alternate Bids, if any, will be opened and publicly read aloud at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the aforementioned place. Bidders and others are invited to be present at the Bid opening.
Any Bid or Alternate Bid received after the aforementioned dates and times will not be considered.
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Bidding Documents and shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond, Certified Check, or Cashier’s Check made payable to
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201, in an amount not less than 5 percent (5%) of the total amount of the Base Bid.
A meeting for all parties interested in bidding on the Project will be held at the designated Office at Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Attendance is highly recommended for all general contractors interested in submitting a Bid on the Project. Attendance is recommended for subcontractors and others interested in bidding on a portion of the Project. All interested parties are advised to attend.
Questions are to be directed to the Project Manager: Katelyn Tetlow at ktetlow@loofburrow.com and copied to Contract Administrator: Leslie Boyle at lboyle@loofburrow.com.
Bona fide Bidders and Sub-Bidders will be issued one set of the Bidding Documents upon a deposit of $150.00 in the form of a company check payable to:
Loofburrow Wetch Architects, P.S.;
send deposit to: ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma Washington 98402.
Should a Bidder require additional sets or parts of sets of the Bidding Documents, Bidders may obtain them from ARC by paying the cost of reproduction to ARC (not refundable).
Copies of the Bidding Documents may also be purchased (not refundable) at ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, Washington 98402, (253) 383-6363. Orders can be placed online at www.e-arc.com. For plan reproduction assistance, call ARC Bid Services at (800) 337-8103.
If kept longer than ten (10) days after the Bid Date or if the Bidding Documents are damaged, the full deposit will be forfeited. Bidders who do not submit a Bid and do not return the Bidding Documents to
Loofburrow Wetch Architects, 201 W. Yakima Ave, Yakima Washington 98902 by the Bid Date will forfeit the full amount of their deposit.
The Bidding Documents, including plans and specifications, are also on file at the following plan centers:
• ABADAN REPROGRAPHICS & IMAGING, 603 E. Second Ave., Spokane, WA 99202
• ASSOCIATED BUILDERS & CONTRACTORS, 12310 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Suite 100 Spokane Valley, WA 99216
• BUILDERS EXCHANGE OF WASHINGTON, 2607 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
• CONTRACTOR PLAN CENTER, 5468 SE International Way, Milwaukie, OR 97222
• DAILY JOURNAL OF COMMERCE, 83 Columbia St. Seattle, WA 98104
• DAILY JOURNAL OF COMMERCE, 921 SW Washington Street Suite 210 Portland, OR 97205
• DODGE DATA & ANALYTICS, 3315 Central Ave., Hot Springs, AR 71913 (OSPI)
• DODGE DATA & ANALYTICS, 3461 NW Yeon Avenue, Portland, OR 97210
• INLAND NW AGC- SPOKANE, East 4935 Trent, Spokane, WA 99220
• RIDGELINE GRAPHICS, 34 North Chelan Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801
• SPOKANE REGIONAL PLAN CENTER, 209 North Havana 99202, Spokane, WA
• S.W. WASHINGTON CONTRACTORS, 7017 NE Highway 99, #214, Vancouver, WA 98665
• TRI-CITY CONSTRUCTION COUNCIL, 20 E. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336
• WALLA WALLA VALLEY PLAN CENTER 29 E. Sumach Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
• YAKIMA PLAN CENTER, 1212 North 16th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902
The Board of Directors for SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201 may, by resolution, reject any and all bids. The Board of Directors may also make further calls for bids in the same manner as the original call. The Board also reserves the right to waive any informalities or irregularities.
No Bidder may modify, cancel, or withdraw its Bid during a sixty (60) day period following the date and time for receipt of Bids.
Kevin McKay, Superintendent
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 18 and 25, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.