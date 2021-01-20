NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS SMALL WORKS ROSTER
January 20, 2021
The Port of Sunnyside is soliciting contractors interested in qualifying for placement on the Port's 2020 Small Works Roster. The small works roster process as authorized by RCW 39.04.155 and WAC 468-15 may be used to secure bids for the Agency's small works projects with a total cost less than $300,000.
Interested contractors may be placed on the Small Works Roster by completing the Small Works Roster application, which can be obtained on the Port of Sunnyside's website at www.portofsunnyside.com under the "about us" tab.
Applications for placement on the Port of Sunnyside's Small Works Roster will be accepted at the Port's Administration office, located at 2640 E Edison Avenue, Suite 1, Sunnyside, WA 98944, via mail to 2640 E. Edison Ave., Suite, Sunnyside, WA 98944 or via email to Lucia@portofsunnyside.com
The Port of Sunnyside hereby gives notice that it is the policy of the Port to assure full compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Civil Restoration Act of 1987, and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. Persons wishing information may call the Port of Sunnyside at 509-839-7678, An Equal Opportunity Employer.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 20 and 27, 2021
