IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
In Re the Estate of:
DANIEL ESCAMILLA
Deceased.
NO. 20-4-00121-39
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.
Social Security No.: (for DSHS only)
Date of first publication: September 23, 2020
Administrator: Belen Lopez
Attorney for Personal Representative:LeeAnn M. Holt
MILLER, MERTENS & COMFORT, PLLC
Address for Mailing or Service:1020 N. Center Pkwy., Ste. B
Kennewick, WA 99336
Court of probate proceedingsYakima County Superior Court
and Cause Number:20-4-00121-39
DATED this 21st day of September, 2020.
/s/
BELEN LOPEZ
Administrator
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 23, 30 and October 7, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.