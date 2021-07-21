IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENTON
IN PROBATE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MICHAEL RAYMOND WALKER, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00347-03
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative's attorneys of record at the address stated below and file the original of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication: July 21, 2021
Chrystal Walker Bohnstengel, Personal Representative
POWELL & GUNTER
By: Benjamin J. Volmer, WSBA No. 48779
Attorney for Personal Representative
1025 Jadwin Avenue
Richland, WA 99352
(509) 943-6781
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 21, 28 and August 4, 2021
