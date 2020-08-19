IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of
EDWIN DOUGLAS POST,
Deceased.
No. 20-4-00478-39
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or to her attorneys of record at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and by filing the original of the claim with Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the Creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the Decedent.
Date of First Publication: August 19, 2020.
Personal Representative: Teresa R. Cavanaugh
Attorneys for Personal Representative:
Aaron Haynes, WSBA # 54134
MONTOYA HINCKLEY PLLC
4301 Tieton Drive
Yakima, WA 98908
(509) 895-7373
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Yakima County Superior Court
Cause No. 20-2-00478-39
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 19, 26 and September 2, 2020
