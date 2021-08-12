IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
In the Matter of the Estate of,
ALICE VERNA BURKHARDT,
Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00064-39
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.28.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as proved in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and file the original claim with this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as proved under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except asotherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 11, 2021
DATED this 9th day of August, 2021.
PETER M. RITCHIE, WSBA #41293
Meyer, Fluegge & Tenney, P.S.
Attorneys for Petitioner/Personal Representative
Ronald Burkhardt
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 11, 18 and 25, 2021
