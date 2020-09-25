NOTICE TO SUBCONTRACTORS AND MATERIALMEN
The State of Washington, City of Granger, acting by and through the Department of Enterprise Services, Engineering & Architectural Services, hereby advises all interested parties that Contract No. 2018-217 H (2-1), for Solar Array at Well Pump #1, Granger, WA, with Apollo Solutions Group, 1201 SW Columbia Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336, has been accepted as of September 21, 2020.
The lien period for filing any liens against this contract's retained percentage is now in effect. Any liens filed after November 5, 2020 shall be filed as not valid.
State of Washington
Department of Enterprise Services
Engineering & Architectural Services
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 23, 2020
