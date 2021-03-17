ORDINANCE 2021-02
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON,
AMENDING CHAPTER 17.66 OF THE SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL CODE,
PERTAINING TO WIRELESS COMMUNICATION FACILITIES
Approved: March 8, 2021
Signatories: Francisco Guerrero, Mayor
Janeth Rangel, Deputy City Clerk
Eric Ferguson, Attorney at Law
Publish: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available online or upon request to the City Clerk, Sunnyside City Hall, 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944.
ORDINANCE 2021-03
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON,
ADDING CHAPTER 12.50 TO THE SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL CODE,
PERTAINING TO WIRELESS COMMUNICATION FACILITY
FRANCHISE REGULATIONS
Approved: March 8, 2021
Signatories: Francisco Guerrero, Mayor
Janeth Rangel, Deputy City Clerk
Eric Ferguson, Attorney at Law
Publish: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available online or upon request to the City Clerk, Sunnyside City Hall, 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.