ORDINANCE NO. 1490
AN ORDINANCE granting a non-exclusive Franchise to Spectrum Pacific West, LLC l/k/a Charter Communications to operate and maintain a Cable Communications System throughout the Cities of Toppenish, Granger, Wapato and Zillah; setting forth provisions, terms and conditions of the grant of Franchise; providing for City regulation and use of the Cable Communications System; prescribing penalties for violation of Franchise provisions; and terminating Toppenish Ordinance No. 98-10; Granger Ordinance No. 873; Wapato Ordinance No. 1050; and Zillah Ordinance No. 869.
Upon request a full text of the ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953/s/Sharon Bounds, City Administrator.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 11, 2019
