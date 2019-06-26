ORDINANCE NO. 1487

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ZILLAH, WASHINGTON, CLOSING THE CRIME PREVENTION SERVICES FUND AND TRANSFERRING ENDING BALANCE AND CURRENT ACCOUNT ACTIVITY TO THE GENERAL FUND.

ORDINANCE NO. 1488

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE 1479 WHICH ADOPTED THE 2019 BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF ZILLAH, WASHINGTON, FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019 FOR THE GENERAL FUND, CITY STREET FUND, CAPITAL STREET PROJECTS FUND, WATER RESERVE FUND AND THE MAINTENANCE FUND.

Upon request a full text of the ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 26, 2019

