ORDINANCE NO. 1489
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ZILLAH, WASHINGTON ESTABLISHING AND CODIFYING A NEW CHAPTER 10.50 OF THE ZILLAH MUNICIPAL CODE ENTITLED
TRUCK AND BUS OPERATION AND PARKING REGULATIONS.
Upon request a full text of the ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953
/s/Sharon Bounds, City Administrator.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 7, 2019
