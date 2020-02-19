ATTENTION: LEGAL NOTICE
The following is a summary of the Ordinance passed by the Toppenish City Council on February 10, 2020:
ORDINANCE 2020-01
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON, AMENDING TOPPENISH MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 5.45 TELECOMMUNICATIONS TO INCREASE THE APPLICATION FEES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
A copy of the complete text is available at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue. Copies will be made upon request to the City Clerk’s Office (865-6754).
/s/Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 19, 2020
—
ATENCION: AVISO LEGAL
El siguiente es un resumen de la Ordenanza aprobada por el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish el 10 de febrero de 2020:
ORDINANZA 2020-01
BUNA ORDINANZA DE LA CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON ENMENDANDO EL CODIGO MUNICIPAL DE TOPPENISH CAPITULO 5.45 TELECOMUNICACIONES PARA AU-MENTAR LAS TARIFAS DE SOLICITUD; PROPOR-CIONAR PARA SEVERA-BILIDAD; Y ESTABLECER UNA FECHA DE EFECITVA
Una copia del texto completo está disponible en el Ayuntamiento, 21 West First Avenue. Las copias se harán a petición de la oficina del Secretario Municipal (509) 865-2080.
/s/Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
19 de febrero de 2020
