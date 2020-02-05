PORT of GRANDVIEW
REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS
FOR ENGINEERING/CONSULTING SERVICES
The Port of Grandview is soliciting Statements of Qualifications for Engineering/Consulting Services for various public works projects. The services would be provided in a non-exclusive agreement for specific projects for a negotiated period beginning in the year 2020.
The Port of Grandview has two developed business parks and two partially developed business parks located within the City of Grandview and will be selecting a consulting engineering firm for various engineering services related to the development of these and future properties. The Port does not operate any utilities or maintain any streets or other facilities.
Firms will be considered for selection based upon the following criteria categories:
A. How well the statement of qualifications addresses the request for information.
B. Experience of the consulting firm in providing engineering services for Port Districts.
C. Overall experience of the consulting engineering firm staff.
D. Qualifications and experience of the project manager and project engineers.
E. Consulting firm’s experience in seeking and securing County, State and Federal grants/loans for Port projects.
F. Consulting firm and sub consultants’ qualifications and experience for specialized services including land survey, base mapping, geotech, environmental, industrial site certification and aerial photography.
G. Consulting firm’s staffing and availability for the Port’s projects.
H. Consulting firm’s performance on Port of Grandview or other Port projects.
I. Consulting firm’s familiarity with the Port of Grandview and the City of Grandview.
STATEMENT FORMAT
o Firm name, address, e-mail address, and telephone number(s)
o Year established and former firm names
o Types of services for which firm is qualified
o Names of principals of the firm and states in which they are registered
o Names of key personnel with experience of each and length of time in the organization
o Number of staff available for assignment
o Outside consultants and associates usually retained
o List of completed Port projects
The Port of Grandview is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Minority and women-owned firms and veteran-owned firms are encouraged to submit statements of qualifications.
Five copies must be submitted at the time of proposal, or it will be rejected.
Statements must be postmarked no later than February 21, 2020,
or delivered to the Port of Grandview office by 3:00 p.m. on February 21, 2020 to:
BY MAIL:
PORT of GRANDVIEW
P.O. BOX 392
GRANDVIEW, WA 98930
BY DELIVERY:
PORT of GRANDVIEW
1313 W. WINE COUNTRY RD. SUITE #101
GRANDVIEW, WA 98930
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 5 and 12, 2020
