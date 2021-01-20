PORT OF SUNNYSIDE
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ROSTER
and
PERSONAL SERVICES ROSTER
The Port of Sunnyside is compiling a Professional Services Roster for Architectural and Engineering Services, per RCW 39.80. Applications will be considered for the following:
- Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Structural Engineering
- Architecture, Landscape Architecture, and Land Surveying
- Construction Management
The Port of Sunnyside is also compiling a Personal Services Roster for Consultant Services, per RCW 53.19. Examples of work include: Land use and environmental planning, economic feasibility, railroad planning, marketing, graphic design, etc.
Firms/Individuals are encouraged to submit a Statement of Qualifications, including:
- Request to be considered for the award of one or more contracts
- Experience of key personnel and areas of expertise
- Proven responsiveness and project history
- Quality performance and cost-effective solutions
- References
To apply, please submit Statement of Qualifications to 2640 E Edison Avenue, Suite 1
Sunnyside, WA 98944.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 20 and 27, 2021
