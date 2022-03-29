In compliance with Proclamation 20-28 issued by Governor Inslee on March 24, 2020, The Port of Sunnyside will hold a Special Port Commission Meeting on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. via conference call. We encourage the public to stay home and participate remotely by calling into the meeting. Please call 1-253-215-8782, and enter Meeting ID: 518 239 8469. You can also join the meeting by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5182398469
PORT OF SUNNYSIDE
Special Meeting Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of the Port of Sunnyside will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, commencing at 12:00 p.m. at the Port Administration Office located at 2640 E. Edison Avenue, Suite 1, Sunnyside, Washington. The purposes of the Special Meeting are (1) to authorize and instruct the Port’s Executive Director to sign all closing documents for the sale transaction involving a portion of Assessor’s Parcel No. 221036-31435; and (2) to conduct an Executive Session to consider the minimum offering price for sale of real estate, due to the likelihood that disclosure would decrease the price, pursuant to RCW 42.30.110(1)(c).
Such consideration will include the following factors:
1. The price of the real estate.
2. The total acres included in the real estate.
3. The location of the real estate.
4. The effect of a sale upon the future development of the Port’s adjoining real estate;
5. The potential for creating sustaining jobs within the Port district; and
6. The Port’s responsibilities in providing infrastructure to the real estate.
DATED: March 24, 2022
/S/ Tyler Schilperoort, President Port Commission
2640 E. Edison Ave. Suite #1
Sunnyside WA
Ph. 839-7678
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 30, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.