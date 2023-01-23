Special Meeting Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of the Port of Sunnyside will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, commencing at 10:30 a.m. at the Port of Benton office located at 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland, Washington. The purpose of the Special Meeting is to attend a reception hosted by the Washington Public Ports Association for port district staff and commissioners in the area. No action will be taken and no formal meeting of the Commission of the Port of Sunnyside will be held.
DATED: January 20, 2023
/S Tyler Schilperoort, President Port Commission
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDESUN.COM
January 23, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.