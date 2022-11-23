PORT OF SUNNYSIDE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AMENDMENT TO THE PORT OF SUNNYSIDE’S COMPREHENSIVE SCHEME OF HARBOR IMPROVEMENTS AND TO DECLARE A PARCEL WITHIN THE PORT’S MIDVALE INDUSTRIAL PARK SURPLUS TO THE NEEDS OF THE PORT
Pursuant to RCW 53.20.010 AND RCW 53.08.090 the Port of Sunnyside will hold a public hearing on December 5, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. at the port offices located at 2640 East Edison Ave., Suite 1, Sunnyside, WA 98944 to consider amending the Port’s comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements (“CSHI”) for the purpose of declaring surplus, that certain real property known as APN’s 220901-13001, 220901-14007 and 220901-41404, which comprise approximately 56.85 acres in the Port’s Midvale Industrial Park. A map showing the parcel is available at the Port’s office.
For more information, please contact the Port of Sunnyside Administration Office: (509)839-7678.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 23 and 30, 2022
