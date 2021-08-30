NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PORT OF SUNNYSIDE AMENDMENT AND SUPPLEMENT TO COMPREHENSIVE PLAN OF DEVELOPMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Port of Sunnyside has proposed for adoption an amendment and supplement to its comprehensive plan of development which was adopted on August 27, 1974, as provided by RCW 53.20.010.
The proposed amendment and supplement is in printed form and identifies certain real property which is surplus to present Port needs and plans. The Proposed Amendment and Supplement to the basic comprehensive Plan of Development as amended and adopted on August 27, 1974 and identified as "Amendment and Supplement Number 34", is now on file at the office of the Port of Sunnyside, 2640 E. Edison Avenue #1, Sunnyside, Washington, for public inspection, examination and study.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held at the office of the Port of Sunnyside, 2640 E. Edison Ave #1, Sunnyside, Washington, on September 7, 2021, at 5:15 p.m., at which time and place any interested party may make or file any comment to the proposed amendment and supplement.
DATED this 25th day of August 2021.
ARNOLD MARTIN,
Secretary of the Port Commission
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 25 and September 1, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.