City of Granger Job Announcement
Position: City Clerk/ Treasurer
Employment Type: Full Time Position
Salary and Benefits: Starting Monthly Salary$ 5,565.13 Top Monthly Salary $6,308.77
Plus medical, vision, and dental; vacation and sick leave
Union: This is a Teamsters union position Bondable: Yes, must be bondable
City Clerk/Treasure is appointed by the Mayor and reports to the Mayor
The City of Granger is looking for a full time Clerk/ Treasurer . Candidates must meet the required qualifications for the position, in order to be considered. In addition, the interested person MUST submit a completed employment application, resume, letter of interest (that covers all topics under "what we are looking for" in this announcement), signed background check waiver, and provide a copy of the most recent audit where you played a major role in or a successful accomplishment you were a major part of that resulted in a significant improvement at your place of employment (must be verifiable).
Interested individuals can pick up the application, job description, and list of duties and responsibilities at Granger City Hall.
Application open period will be from Wednesday June 23, 2021 at 9 AM until Friday July 9, 2021 at 5 PM. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Late applications will not be accepted. Any questions, contact Mayor Jose Trevino at Granger City Hall at 509-854-1725.
Qualifications Required:
- Ability to read, write, and speak English
- High School Diploma or GED
- Valid Washington State Driver's license or able to obtain a Washington Driver's license within 6 months of employment
- No integrity issues in background
- Must have at least 5 years of supervisor experience. High education years may be substituted for experience
- Must obtain the Municipal Clerk Certification within 5 year of hire date
- Advanced level skill using Word, Excel, Outlook, and other programs related to the job
- Must have experience in finances, accounting practices, budgeting and related financial transactions
- Must have experience with Human Resources
(**See Job Description for additional requirements**)
Desired Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in public administration, business administration, government, Accounting, or other related field
- Previous work experience as Clerk/Treasurer
- Experience working with City Council Members
- Experience developing and implementing policy
- Experience negotiating with Unions and understanding union labor agreements
- Experience with the discipline process
- Experience in civic engagement
What we are looking for:
- Strong leadership skills
- Ability to resolve conflict in a most diplomatic manner
- Experience and knowledge in finance and accounting
- Knowledge and experience in Human Resources
- Knowledge and experience in planning and community development
- Knowledge and experience in purchasing
- Knowledge and experience with municipal utilities (process, billing, etc)
- Previous work as a clerk/treasurer
The City of Granger is an equal opportunity employer, woman, minorities, and individuals with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.
June 23, 2021
