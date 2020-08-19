IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
In the Matter of the Estate of:
BRIAN ALRIC LIND,
Decedent.
NO. 20-4-00379-39
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of BRIAN ALRIC LIND. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW Title 11 and RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented in accordance with the provisions in RCW Title 11 and within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: August 19, 2020
Personal Representative: ALRIC DUANE LIND
Attorney for the Personal Representative: ELLEN M. McLAUGHLIN
Address for Mailing or Service:
32 N. 3rd St. Sutie 441
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 469-5051 ellen@emclaughlinlaw.com
Court of probate proceedings:
YAKIMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
128 N. 2ND ST., ROOM 323
YAKIMA, WA 98901
509-574-1430
Court case number: 20-4-00379-39
DATED this 11th day of August 2020.
Ellen M. McLaughlin, WSBA# 27828
Attorney for Personal Representative
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 19, 26 and September 2, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.