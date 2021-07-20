IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE)
OF
CORAE R. TEMPLE,
DECEASED.
NO. 2140042839
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent's death must, before the time a claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives or the co-personal representatives attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the co-personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication and filing of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate assets and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication: July 7, 2021.
/s/ CHEY A. TEMPLE
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ LEY A. TEMPLE
Co-Personal Representative
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
and Address for Mailing or Service:
F. JOE FALK, JR.
Halverson Northwest Law Group
405 E Lincoln Avenue
Yakima, WA 98901
Yakima County Superior Court
Cause No. 2140042839
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 7, 14 and 21, 2021
