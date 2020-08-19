Superior Court of Washington, For Yakima County

Estate of

Cheryl Ann Hamlin,

Deceased.

NO.

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent's estate.

Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the

time when the claim rvould be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In

the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) BV filing the original of the claim with the

foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of

the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served

or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11 .40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after

the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time

period, the claim will be forever baned except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and

1 1.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent's probate and nonprobate

assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: August 19, 2020

James Hamlin

Personal Representative

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

August 19, 26 and September 2, 2020

