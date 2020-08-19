Superior Court of Washington, For Yakima County
Estate of
Cheryl Ann Hamlin,
Deceased.
NO.
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent's estate.
Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the
time when the claim rvould be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In
the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) BV filing the original of the claim with the
foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of
the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served
or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11 .40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after
the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time
period, the claim will be forever baned except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and
1 1.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent's probate and nonprobate
assets.
Date of First Publication of this Notice: August 19, 2020
James Hamlin
Personal Representative
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 19, 26 and September 2, 2020
