PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunnyside Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet via teleconference. Regular meetings occur on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. The general public is asked to attend over the phone, using the following information:
Telephone number: 1-669-224-3412
Access Code: 281-923-445
Please note that members of the public can conference into the meeting, but will be in listen-only mode. Therefore, we ask that you provide your Public Comments in writing to info@sunnysideha.org or by mail to Sunnyside Housing Authority, 204 South 13th Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944, in advance of the meetings.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 15, 2020
