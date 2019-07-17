PUBLIC NOTICE
Trinity Reformed Christian School admits students of any race, color, national and ethic origin to all the right and privileges, programs and activities made available to our students. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethic origin in administration of our policies and school administered programs.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 17, 2019
