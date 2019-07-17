PUBLIC NOTICE

Trinity Reformed Christian School admits students of any race, color, national and ethic origin to all the right and privileges, programs and activities made available to our stu­dents. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethic origin in administration of our policies and school administered programs.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 17, 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.