PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Sunnyside Public Works Department will be making changes to the traffic signal at S. 6th & Grant Avenue. The current signal light will be removed and replaced with a 4-way flashing light, as well as new stop signs. This intersection does not generate enough traffic to warrant a traffic signal. A 4-way flashing light and stop signs are more than adequate to control the traffic in that intersection. This change will happen October 1, 2019.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call the Public Works Department at 837-5206.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 25, 2019
