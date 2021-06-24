PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public sale of the personal property, including mobile home, located at 2700 Fruitvale Blvd. Unit #76, Yakima, Washington, will take place on July 19, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the following address:

Regal Community

2700 Fruitvale Blvd. Unit #76

Yakima, WA 98902-1197

The landlord will accept any commercially reasonable offer for such property, payable in cash only, and the proceeds of such sale shall be applied to reasonable expenses including unpaid rent pursuant to RCW 60.10.030. If such property be removed from the rented premises, the lien shall continue and be a superior lien on the property so removed, and the lien may be enforced against the property wherever found. In the event the property contained in the rented premises be destroyed, the lien shall extend to any money that may be received by you as indemnity for the destruction of the property.

Law Office of Eric M. Steven, P.S. 1319 W. Dean Ave., Spokane, WA 99201

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 23, 30, July 7 and 14, 2021

