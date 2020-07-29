REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
2021 Lodging Tax Funding Application
The City of Sunnyside Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is soliciting written proposals for the use of lodging fund dollars to develop, promote, and/or enhance tourism in the City of Sunnyside. Applicants must submit seven copies of the proposal response in a sealed envelope no later than WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2020 at 4 PM to the City Clerk's Office.
RFP application materials are available at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA 98944 and on the city website at www.sunnyside-wa.gov.
Certified for publication by:
Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 29, August 5 and 12, 2020
