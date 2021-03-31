CITY OF SUNNYSIDE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR

CITY PROSECUTOR

The City of Sunnyside solicits proposal packets for City Prosecutor. The City of Sunnyside is a municipal corporation of the State of Washington, situated in Yakima County, with City Hall located at 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944.

A Request for Proposals Packet including specifications is available upon request at the Office of the City Clerk, Sunnyside City Hall, 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944; telephone (509) 836-6310 or on the City of Sunnyside website at www.sunnyside-wa.gov.

Proposals must be received on or before, but no later than, 5:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Office of the City Clerk at the address provided above.

Certified for publication: Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

March 31 and April 7, 2021

