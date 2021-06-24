REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS
City of Sunnyside
Public Works Department
2021-2022 Supply of Maintenance Rock
CITY OF SUNNYSIDE solicits sealed bids from qualified bidders for the 2021-2022 supply of maintenance rock, with additional bid specifications and bid forms on file with the City of Sunnyside.
Such bid specifications and required bid forms are available online at www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/bids.aspx?bidID=36 or upon request to the Public Works Department located at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944, telephone (509) 837-5206.
All rock shall conform to the proper specifications, including the specification that addresses coloration of the rock. The length of this agreement shall be for a period of two years from the date of acceptance. Should you have any questions in relation to the request for sealed bids, please contact Shane Fisher or Jaime Alvarez at 837-5206.
Sealed bids must be submitted on the proper quotation form on or before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 by delivering such sealed bid(s) by mail, or personally to the Public Works Department, 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944. Bid opening will occur shortly after deadline time at the City Hall Public Works Department, 818 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside, Washington.
The City of Sunnyside is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified persons are invited to submit responsive bid(s) for such materials. The City of Sunnyside reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive minor irregularities in the bidding process.
Dated this 7th day of June, 2021.
Certified for Publication by:
Janeth Rangel, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 23 and July 7, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.