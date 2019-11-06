SCHOOL SURPLUS SALE
Sunnyside School District #201 is hereby giving notice of property declared surplus by the Board of Directors. The surplus property will be available for viewing and bidding to the public on November 12th, 13th, & 14th from 8:00am to 6:00pm at the Transportation Center, 321 Barnard Blvd. Please call the Sunnyside School District Maintenance Office at (509) 836-8740 to obtain a list of surplus items. All items sold “AS IS” and all sales are final. Sales tax will not apply and purchasers are responsible to remove any items purchased by November 19th by 6:00pm. Sunnyside School District #201.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 6, 2019
