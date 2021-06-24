IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
HERITAGE BANK, a Washington banking corporation,
Plaintiff,
vs.
REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN and JOHN P. HERKE, individually and his marital community, and DOES I - X
Defendants.
No. 21-2-00080-39
SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
TO: Defendant(s), REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN and JOHN P.HERKE, individually and his marital community, and DOES I - X; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
Parcel A: Tract C of Short Plat as recorded in Book "K" of Short Plats, Page 100, records
of Yakima County, Washington.
Parcel B: Lot 1, according to that certain short Plat thereof, recorded in Book "I" of
Short Plats, page 33, records of Yakima County, Washington.
Parcel C: Lot 2, according to that certain short Plat thereof, recoded in Book "I" of
Short Plats, Page 33, records of Yakima County, Washington.
Parcel D: Lot 3, according to that certain short Plat thereof, recoded in Book "I" of
Short Plats, Page 33, records of Yakima County, Washington.
Parcel E: Lot 4, according to that certain short Plat thereof, recoded in Book "I" of
Short Plats, Page 33, records of Yakima County, Washington.
Parcel H: The Northwest ¬ of the Northwest ¬ in Section 12, Township 12 North,
Range 16, E.W.M.; Less the County Road.
Parcel I: Lot 1, according to that certain Short Plat thereof recorded in Book "I" of Short
Plats, at page 35, under Auditor's File Number 2440176, records of Yakima County,
Washington.
All situated in Yakima County, State of Washington.
Tax Parcel No. 161211-11003
and commonly known as: NKN Cottonwood Rd, Yakima, Washington 98903
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 13th day of August, 2021
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $257,938.75 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 14th day of June, 2021.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: CarriAnn M Ross, Chief Civil Deputy (Acting)
Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 23, 30, July 7 and 14, 2021
