IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR

YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 14-2-02940-2

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF JUANITA MAULTSBY-WICKSTROM; KEITH WICKSTROM; TAMMY THORNTON; DARIN WICKSTROM; ROBERT WICKSTROM; STEVE WICKSTROM; EVERGREEN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AKA EVERGREEN COLLECTION AND CHECK SERVICE, INC.; YAKIMA ADJUSTMENT SERVICE, INC.; UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF JUANITA B. MAULTSBY-WICKSTROM; UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), ESTATE OF JUANITA MAULTSBY-WICKSTROM; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS GUARANTEE IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF YAKINA, CITY OF NACHES, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 5, ROCK CREEK HOME SITES, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME "M" OF PLATS, PAGE 43, AND THAT PART OF THE N1/2 OF THE SE1/4 NW1/4 OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 16 N., RANGE 15, E.W.M., BOUNDED AS

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 5, ROCK CREEK HOMESITES, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME "M" OF PLATS, PAGE 43; THENCE N 6027' E REFERENCE BEARING, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID PLAT 80.0 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 5; THENCE S 77043' W TO THE CENTER-LINE OF THE NACHES RIVER; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE CNETERLINE OF SAID NACHES RIVER TO A LINE BEARING S 82044' W FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 82044' E TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

Tax Parcel No.151617-24404

and commonly known as:14610 State Route 410, Naches, WA 98937

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 9th day of October 2020

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $169,608.56 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 1st day of September 2020.

ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

September 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2020

