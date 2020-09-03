IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR
YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 14-2-02940-2
SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ESTATE OF JUANITA MAULTSBY-WICKSTROM; KEITH WICKSTROM; TAMMY THORNTON; DARIN WICKSTROM; ROBERT WICKSTROM; STEVE WICKSTROM; EVERGREEN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AKA EVERGREEN COLLECTION AND CHECK SERVICE, INC.; YAKIMA ADJUSTMENT SERVICE, INC.; UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF JUANITA B. MAULTSBY-WICKSTROM; UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), ESTATE OF JUANITA MAULTSBY-WICKSTROM; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS GUARANTEE IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF YAKINA, CITY OF NACHES, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LOT 5, ROCK CREEK HOME SITES, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME "M" OF PLATS, PAGE 43, AND THAT PART OF THE N1/2 OF THE SE1/4 NW1/4 OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 16 N., RANGE 15, E.W.M., BOUNDED AS
BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 5, ROCK CREEK HOMESITES, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME "M" OF PLATS, PAGE 43; THENCE N 6027' E REFERENCE BEARING, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID PLAT 80.0 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 5; THENCE S 77043' W TO THE CENTER-LINE OF THE NACHES RIVER; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE CNETERLINE OF SAID NACHES RIVER TO A LINE BEARING S 82044' W FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 82044' E TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SITUATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
Tax Parcel No.151617-24404
and commonly known as:14610 State Route 410, Naches, WA 98937
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 9th day of October 2020
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $169,608.56 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 1st day of September 2020.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.