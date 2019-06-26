Simplot Soilbuilders Sunnyside: 300 South 1st Street - Agreed Order Available for Review and Comment
The Washington State Department of Ecology is providing an opportunity for the public to comment on the Agreed Order for the Simplot Soilbuilders Sunnyside site, located at 300 South 1st Street in Sunnyside. An Agreed Order is a legal agreement between Ecology and the Potentially Liable Persons (PLPs) outlining the process, expectations, and schedule for cleanup at the site.
The 30-day public comment period will run from June 26, 2019 through July 25, 2019. Documents can be reviewed online at Ecology’s website at https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/gsp/Sit-epage.aspx?csid=2558. Documents can also be reviewed at Ecology’s Central Regional Office, 1250 W Alder Street, Union Gap, or at the Sunnyside Community Library, 621 Grant Avenue, Sunnyside. Please submit your written comments to Frank Winslow, site manager, 1250 W. Alder Street, Union Gap, WA 98903, Frank.Winslow@ecy.wa.gov, online athttp://cs.ecology.ommentinput.com/?id=YMb6r or call 509-454-7835 with any questions.
If you need this document in a version for the visually impaired call the Toxics Cleanup Program at 509-575-2490. Persons with hearing loss, call 711 for Washington State Relay Service. Persons with a speech disability, call 877-833-6341. Para asistencia en Espa¤ol: 509-575-2490.
June 26, 2019
