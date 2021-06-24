Solicitation for Bids
The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency (YRCAA) invites all interested parties to submit bids for replacing their phone system.
The YRCAA will be accepting bids from June 25th, 2021 through July 9th, 2021.
Bids must include costs for all labor, replacing one phone system server, 10 desktop phones, 4 to 5 phone lines, one dedicated analog line for fax machine, caller ID, zone paging, voicemail and one battery backup.
Written bids may be faxed to 509.834.2060 or emailed to apco@yrcaa.org. You may also mail bids to the agency at Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency, 186 Iron Horse Court, Suite 101 Yakima, WA 98901.
Questions concerning this announcement can be answered by calling 509-834-2050 ext. 110
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.