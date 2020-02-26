Solicitation of Sealed Bids for Official Newspaper- 2020
The City of Mabton solicits sealed bids from qualified legal newspapers to serve as the OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER of the City of Mabton for the year 2020. The City of Mabton is a municipal corporation of the State of Washington, situated in Yakima County, with City Hall located at 305 Main Street, Mabton, WA 98935.
A bid packet including specifications is available upon request at the Office of the City Clerk, Mabton.
Sealed bids must be received on or before, but no later than, 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Office of the City Clerk at 305 Main Street, Mabton, WA 98935.
Certified for publication: Sylvia Sanchez, City Clerk
Publish: Wednesday, February 26th, March 4th, and March 18th
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 26, March 4 and 18, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.