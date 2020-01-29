STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF ROOSEVELT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
D-911-CV-2019-00227
OLLIE OVIEDO
Petitioner,
v.
GERALD TAYLOR BY POA
DEBORAH TAYLOR CARLSON
Respondent.
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO TO: Deborah Taylor Carlson
GREETINGS:
You are hereby notified that suit has been filed and is now pending against you in the District Court of Roosevelt County, New Mexico, wherein Ollie Oviedo, is Petitioner and you are Respondent in cause number D-911-CV-2019-00227 of said court; that the general object of said suit is to request the Court to grant an Ex-Parte Order directing the lien claimant to appear before this Court, at a time no earlier than six (6) nor later than twenty-one (21) days following the date of service of the Petition and Order on the lien claimant, and show cause, if any, why the claim of lien should not be stricken and award of Petitioner’s filings fees and costs and reasonable attorney’s fees and damages to be paid by the lien claimant and actual damages in the amount of $5,000.00 pursuant to 48-1A-9 NMSA (1978); and an Order declaring the lien void ab initio, releasing the lien.
Please be further advised that unless you appear, answer or plead in said cause on or before February 3rd, 2020, Petitioner will take Judgment by Default against you for the relief prayed for in his Petition For Ex Parte Order Pursuant To The Lien Protection Efficiency Act; and that Pool Law Firm, P. C., 201 Innsdale Terrace, Clovis, New Mexico 88101 are the attorneys for Petitioner.
WITNESS my hand and official seal this 2nd day of January, 2020.
VICKI J. WILKERSON
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/CHRISTINE RANDALL
DEPUTY COURT CLERK
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2020
